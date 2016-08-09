版本:
BRIEF-RPT-World Point Terminals Q2 Revenue $25.1 Million

Aug 9 World Point Terminals Lp

* Qtrly revenue $25.1 million (not '$14.7 million') versus $24.4 million (not '$15.2 million') a year ago

* World point terminals, lp announces financial results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $25.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)

