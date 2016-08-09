BRIEF-RPT-World Point Terminals Q2 Revenue $25.1 Million

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 World Point Terminals Lp
* Qtrly revenue $25.1 million (not '$14.7 million') versus $24.4 million (not '$15.2 million') a year ago
* World point terminals, lp announces financial results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016
* Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $25.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.