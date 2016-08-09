版本:
BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises q2 gaap loss per share $1.25

Aug 9 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Babcock & Wilcox announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.25

* Q2 revenue $383.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $432.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $200 million from SPIG acquisition

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.63 to $0.83

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

