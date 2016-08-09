版本:
BRIEF-Castle Brands Q1 loss per share $0.00

Aug 9 Castle Brands Inc

* Castle Brands announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.00

* Q1 sales rose 1.4 percent to $16.8 million

* Sales for Q1 2017 impacted by timing of "introductions of various line extensions and wholesale shipments" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

