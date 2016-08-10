BRIEF-Bell Canada announces public offering of C$1.5 bln of MTN debentures

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound quivers near 3-mth low, stocks weak before May's Brexit stance speech
* Spreadbetters forecast slightly lower open for European shares
Aug 9 Bell Canada
* Public offering of C$1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to medium term notes program
* Bell announces offering of MTN debentures
* MTN debentures will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc
* $850 million 2% MTN debentures to be dated August 12, 2016, to mature on October 1, 2021, to be issued at price of C$99.804 per $100 principal amount
* $650 million 2.9% MTN debentures to be dated August 12, 2016, to mature on August 12, 2026, to be issued at price of C$99.733 per $100 principal amount
* Proceeds to be used to fund redemption of $700 million principal amount of 5% debentures, series M-18 due Feb 15 2017, to fund BCE acquiring Q9 networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spreadbetters forecast slightly lower open for European shares
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland