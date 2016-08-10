BRIEF-JD.Com posts qtrly loss per share 0.09 RMB

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 JD.Com Inc
* JD.Com announces second quarter 2016 results
* Annual active customer accounts increased by 65 pct to 188.1 million in twelve months ended June 30, 2016, excluding unique customers from Paipai.com
* Qtrly loss per share 0.09 RMB
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ADS $0.04
* Net revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB65.2 billion ($9.8 billion), an increase of 42.0 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 59 billion to RMB 61 billion
* Gmv for Q2 of 2016 increased by 47 pct to RMB160.4 billion (US$24.1 billion) from core GMV (excluding Paipai.com) of RMB108.7 billion in Q2 of 2015
* Fulfilled orders excluding virtual items in Q2 of 2016 were 373.4 million, an increase of 56 pct
* JD Mall CEO Haoyu Shen will relocate to united states later this year, and has been named president of JD International
* Entered into a structured repurchase agreement involving use of capped call options for purchase of shares
* Company paid a fixed sum of cash upon execution of repurchase agreement
* On repurchase agreement expiration, if stock price is at/above pre-determined price,co to have investment returned with premium in cash/shares
* If closing market price is below strike price, company will receive number of shares specified in agreement
* As of june 30, 2016, company had paid US$100 million for capped call options, which will be settled in Q3 of 2016
* GMV for Q2 of 2016 increased by 47 pct to RMB160.4 billion (US$24.1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business