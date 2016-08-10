版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-AK Steel says UAW members ratify labor agreement for Butler Works

Aug 10 Ak Steel Holding Corp :

* UAW members ratify labor agreement for Butler Works

* UAW ratified 2-1/2 year labor agreement covering about 1,200 hourly production, maintenance employees at co's Butler Works

* Labor agreement will be in effect until April 1, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐