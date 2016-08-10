版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-VTV Therapeutics posts positive topline results from phase 2B study of glucokinase activator TTP399

Aug 10 VTV Therapeutics Inc

* VTV Therapeutics announces positive topline results from phase 2B study of glucokinase activator TTP399 in type 2 diabetes

* Novel glucokinase activator shows sustained meaningful reduction in hba1c with well-tolerated treatment regimen

* Topline results showed achievement of primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

