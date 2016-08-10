版本:
BRIEF-ICE reverts Daily Trading Limit for Cotton No. 2 futures

Aug 10 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily trading limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will revert to 3 cents per pound (300 points) above and below prior day Settlement Price

* ICE Futures U.S.- The 4 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)

