BRIEF-Shake shack reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.14

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Shake Shack Inc :
* Shake Shack announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $66.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $62.7 mln
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $253 million to $256 million
* qtrly Shack sales increased 38.3% to $64.4 million
* Qtrly same-Shack sales increased 4.5%
* Sees 2016 Shack sales growth between 4% and 5%
* Have increased guidance to open 18 domestic company-operated Shacks this year
* Adjusted pro forma net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 51.9% to $5.2 million, or $0.14 per fully exchanged and diluted share during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)