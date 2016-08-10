BRIEF-Chesapeake provides preliminary guidance, agrees to exit Barnett shale

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
Aug 10 Chesapeake Energy Corporation:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation agrees to exit Barnett shale, asset to be acquired and operated by first reserve, announces renegotiation of mid-contingent gas gathering agreement and provides preliminary 2017 guidance
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $1,260 million - $1,760 million
* Chesapeake agrees to terminate gas gathering and downstream agreements in Barnett
* Says to make $400 million payment to Williams Partners
* Closes on monetization of gas supply contract
* Eliminates future Barnett shale midstream and downstream commitments of approximately $1.9 billion
* In addition, company announced it has renegotiated its gas gathering agreement with Williams in its mid-continent operating area in exchange for a payment by company of $66 million
* By exiting Barnett, expect to increase operating income for remainder of 2016 through 2019 between $200 and $300 million annually
* Separately, accelerated value of gas supply contract by selling rights under long-term gas supply agreement for $146 million in cash proceeds
* By exiting Barnett expect to eliminate approximately $1.9 billion of total future midstream and downstream commitments
* Chesapeake's mid-continent gas gathering costs are expected to be reduced by 36%, effective July 1, 2016
* To accelerate value of long-term natural gas supply contract with a $4.00 per million british thermal units floor pricing mechanism
* Sees total absolute production 223 - 233 MMBOE for year ending December 31, 2016
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $1,260 - $1,760 million
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $1,800 million - $2,600 million
* Co,Williams to terminate gathering deal,projected mvc shortfall payments,fee related to barnett shale assets,for which co will pay $334 million
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)