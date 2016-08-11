BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q2 adj earnings per share $0.25

Aug 11 Ultra Petroleum Corp :
* Ultra Petroleum reports second quarter 2016 financial and
operating results and provides business outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 2016 production of natural gas and oil was 70.8 bcfe
versus 70.5 bcfe in Q2 2015
* During Q2, board approved an increase to capital budget
from $260.0 million to $295.0 million
* To use additional capex to drill additional development
wells in Wyoming & complete some of company's drilled but
uncompleted wells in Utah
* Production for 2016 is expected to range between 277 - 284
bcfe
* Day exclusivity period, during which company has exclusive
right to propose a reorganization plan to court, expires on
August 29, 2016
* Says has applied for an extension to exclusivity period
and is confident one will be granted
* Says development plan provided to creditors assumes
revenue outlook of $1.01 billion for 2017, $1.41 billion for
2018, and $1.82 billion for 2019
* Says development plan provided to creditors assumes
production forecast of 303 bcfe for 2017, 382 bcfe for 2018, and
456 bcfe for 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: