BRIEF-Nvidia Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.53

Aug 11 Nvidia Corp

* Qtrly revenue of $1.43 billion, up 24 percent from a year ago

* Qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.40; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53

* Qtrly GAAP gross margin 57.9 percent versus 55 percent last year

* Q3 revenue is expected to be $1.68 billion, plus or minus two percent

* Q2 non-GAAP gross margin 58.1 percent versus 56.6 percent last year

* Q3 GAAP gross margins are expected to be 57.8 percent and 58.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points

* Sees Q3 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 57.8 percent and 58.0 percent

* Q3 revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S