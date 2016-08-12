BRIEF-Pan American Silver Q2 earnings per share $0.22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 11 Pan American Silver Corp
* On pace to meet production targets for 2016
* Pan american silver announces net earnings of $34.2 million ($0.22 per share) in the second quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Lowered our guidance for cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce by 30% and 16%, respectively, for 2016
* Q2 revenue $192.3 million versus $174.2 million last year
* Qtrly silver production was 6.33 million ounces, down slightly from 6.65 million ounces produced in q2 2015
* Reducing annual 2016 cash costs guidance by 30% to range between $6.50 and $7.50 per ounce
* Reaffirming its FY targets for silver production of between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces
* Reaffirms FY gold production of between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: nPn7Gj9fja Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.