BRIEF-Pan American Silver Q2 earnings per share $0.22

Aug 11 Pan American Silver Corp

* On pace to meet production targets for 2016

* Pan american silver announces net earnings of $34.2 million ($0.22 per share) in the second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Lowered our guidance for cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce by 30% and 16%, respectively, for 2016

* Q2 revenue $192.3 million versus $174.2 million last year

* Qtrly silver production was 6.33 million ounces, down slightly from 6.65 million ounces produced in q2 2015

* Reducing annual 2016 cash costs guidance by 30% to range between $6.50 and $7.50 per ounce

* Reaffirming its FY targets for silver production of between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces

* Reaffirms FY gold production of between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces