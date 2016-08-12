版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell International reaches deal to sell HTSI to KBR for about $300 mln

Aug 12 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell reaches agreement to sell Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTSI) to KBR

* Reached deal to sell Honeywell Technology to KBR Inc for approximately $300 million

* Honeywell International Inc says there is no impact to Honeywell's financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

