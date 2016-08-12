版本:
BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.011

Aug 12 Brightpath Early Learning Inc

* Continued success of new centre openings contributes to 14% increase in revenue in second quarter 2016

* Brightpath Early Learning Inc qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.011

* Qtrly FFO $0.011 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

