BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 9.9 pct stake of in Stewart Information Services as of August 2, 2016

Aug 12 Stewart Information Services Corp

* Starboard Value LP reports a stake of 9.9 pct in stewart information services corp as of August 2, 2016

* Starboard Value LP says purchased shares of Stewart Information Services based on belief that shares, when purchased, were "undervalued" - Sec filing Source - bit.ly/2bcdart

