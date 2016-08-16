版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 14:23 BJT

BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q2 results

Aug 16 Israel's Elbit Systems:

* Q2 revenue $804.5 million versus $749.6 million

* Q2 non-GAAP EPS $1.47 versus $1.25 Further company coverage: [ESLT.TA ESLT.O] (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐