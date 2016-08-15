German canoe coach Henze dies from car-crash injuries - German team

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 The coach of Germany's canoe slalom team, Stefan Henze, died from head injuries sustained in a car crash last week in Rio de Janeiro, the German Olympics team said on Monday.

Henze was travelling with a team mate in a taxi to the athletes' village on Friday when the car crashed into a concrete barrier. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich)