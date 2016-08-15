版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.49

Aug 15 Marathon Patent Group Inc :

* Marathon Patent Group announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $34.3 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

