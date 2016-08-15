版本:
BRIEF-Red Rock Resorts reports qtrly earnings per class A common share $0.01

Aug 15 Red Rock Resorts Inc :

* Red Rock Resorts announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $351.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million

* Red Rock Resorts Inc qtrly earnings per class A common share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

