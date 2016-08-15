版本:
BRIEF-Paulson & co cuts share stake in Activision Blizzard

Aug 15 Paulson & Co :

* Cuts share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc by 68.2 percent to 1 million shares - SEC Filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016 - bit.ly/2aX5bxr

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016 - bit.ly/2aWMKZS

