公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Fibra Inn buys Hotel Courtyard by Marriott Chihuahua

Aug 16 Administradora de Activos Fibra Inn SC :

* Said on Monday buys Hotel Courtyard by Marriott Chihuahua of 152 rooms for 234.4 million Mexican pesos ($13.0 million) plus 8.7 million pesos of taxes and other expenses

Source text: bit.ly/2bm4DiW

Further company coverage:

($1 = 18.0740 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)

