BRIEF-Coty reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

Aug 16 Coty Inc :

* Q4 net revenues $1.08 billion versus $1.02 billion in q4 2015

* Coty Inc reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Qtrly fragrances reported operating income of $288.9 million decreased 18%

* Is targeting Coty stand-alone fiscal 2017 adjusted operating margin improvement on a constant currency basis

* Says for Coty Stand Alone business,targeting net revenue momentum to improve, return to growth in 2h of fy 2017, excluding foreign currency

* Closing of merger of P&G Beauty Brands into coty expected to occur in october 2016.

* Says Brazil acquisition returned to profitability in quarter

* Says Brazil acquisition integration with Coty's Brazil business expected to be completed by September 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S