BRIEF-Coty reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

Aug 16 Coty Inc :
* Q4 net revenues $1.08 billion versus $1.02 billion in q4 2015
* Coty Inc reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Qtrly fragrances reported operating income of $288.9 million decreased 18%
* Is targeting Coty stand-alone fiscal 2017 adjusted operating margin improvement on a constant currency basis
* Says for Coty Stand Alone business,targeting net revenue momentum to improve, return to growth in 2h of fy 2017, excluding foreign currency
* Closing of merger of P&G Beauty Brands into coty expected to occur in october 2016.
* Says Brazil acquisition returned to profitability in quarter
* Says Brazil acquisition integration with Coty's Brazil business expected to be completed by September 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
