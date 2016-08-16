BRIEF-Facebook says customers can pre-order Oculus Rift from retailers in Europe, Canada

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Facebook Inc
* Customers Can Pre-Order Oculus Rift Online From Retailers In Europe And Canada From August 16
* In-Store Availability Of Oculus Rift In Europe And Canada Will Begin September 20
* By Fall, Oculus Rift Demos Will Be Available In More Than 600 Retail Locations Across The Us, Canada And Europe
* Facebook Says Oculus Rift Demo Experiences Will Be Rolling Out Across Europe, Canada Over Next Several Weeks - Blog
* Facebook Says Oculus Touch Demos Are Coming To In-Store Retail Experiences Globally In October Source (bit.ly/2bxaBAz) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.