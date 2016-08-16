版本:
BRIEF-KGIC Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02

Aug 16 KGIC Inc

* Qtrly total revenue $7.2 million versus $10.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

