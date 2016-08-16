版本:
BRIEF-Net Element reports qtrly loss per share $0.46

Aug 16 Net Element Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.46

* Net Element reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue up 98% to $13.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

