BRIEF-Input Capital Corp Qtrly adjusted loss per share C$0.01

Aug 16 Input Capital Corp

* Input Capital Corp. announces fiscal Sept2016 Q1 results

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

