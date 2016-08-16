版本:
BRIEF-Moneta Porcupine Mines announces C$7.0 million bought deal private placement

Aug 16 Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc

* Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. announces C$7.0 million bought deal private placement

* Says underwriters agreed to purchase 15.2 million flow-through units at a price of $0.395 per FT unit

* Says underwriters to purchase 3.3 million units at a price of C$0.30 per unit

* Net proceeds from sale of units will be used to fund exploration and development of co's mineral properties, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

