BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings Q2 earnings per diluted ADS were US$0.43

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd
* Q2 total shipments were 1,380.8 MW versus 790.8 MW in Q2 2015
* JA Solar announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue RMB 4.1 billion
* Qtrly earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 2.87 (US$0.43)
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 2.04(US$0.31)
* Qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 1,134.2 MW, an increase of 58.1%
* Says for Q3 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300 MW
* For full year, company reiterates its prior shipment guidance of 5.2 to 5.5 GW
* Sees FY total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.