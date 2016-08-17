BRIEF-CME lowers Gold, Wheat margins for Aug, Sept 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 CME Group :
* CME lowers COMEX 100 Gold Futures (GC) maintenance margins for speculators by 10 percent to $5,400 per contract from $6,000 for Aug. and Sept. 2016
* CME lowers Wheat (W) maintenance margins for speculators by 14.3 percent to $1,200 per contract from $1,400 for Aug. and Sept. 2016
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Aug. 18 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
