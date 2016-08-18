BRIEF-New York & Company says Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $0.01

Aug 18 New York & Company Inc :
* New York & Company, Inc. announces 2016 second quarter
results and introduces Q3 guidance
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 sales $232.8 million versus $235.7 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 percent
* Q3 net sales and comparable store sales are expected to be
flat to up in low single-digit range
* Q3 gross margin is expected to be up by approximately 50
basis points to 150 basis points
* New York & Company Inc says capital expenditures for Q3 of
fiscal year 2016 are projected to be between $8 million and $9
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: