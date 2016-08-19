BRIEF-CCA responds to U.S. decision to phase out federal use of private prisons

Aug 19 Corrections Corp Of America
* Responds To BOP Decision To Amend Car 16 Solicitation By
Reducing Previously Announced 10,800 Contract Beds To 3,600
Contract Beds
* CCA Responds To The Department Of Justice's Decision To
Reduce Reliance On Privately Operated Prisons And Announces
Investor And Analyst Conference Call
* CCA's Eden Detention Center, Containing 1,422 Beds, Is
Included In Car 16 Solicitation
* At This Time Contracts At Three Facilities CCA Operates On
Behalf Of BOP Remain Unchanged
* Contracts At Three Facilities CCA Operates On Behalf Of
BOP Represent About $131.2 Million In Annual Revenues
* BOP Will Determine Whether To Extend These Contracts At
End Of Respective Contract Terms
* Will Continue To Provide Service To Government Partners
Pursuant To Over 100 Contracts
* Disappointed With BOP's Decision To Reduce Its Utilization
Of Privately Operated Facilities To Meet Their Capacity Needs
