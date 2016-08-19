BRIEF-Estee Lauder Companies Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* FY earnings per share view $3.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The estée lauder companies delivers strong fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 sales $2.65 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.66 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.38 to $3.44 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.71
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Global prestige beauty is expected to grow approximately two percentage points ahead of industry for fiscal year
* In fiscal 2017 Q1, expect especially strong external headwinds when compared with previous year
* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 of about $80 million - $100 million
* Expects to take further charges in fiscal 2017 as additional initiatives under leading beauty forward are approved
* Q1 net sales are forecasted to increase between 1% and 2% versus prior-year period
* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 q1 of about $35 million to $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
