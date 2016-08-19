版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:19 BJT

BRIEF-Activist investor Elliott cuts stake in Premier Farnell to 3.93 pct

(Updates to say Elliott Capital cuts stake in Premier Farnell)

Aug 19 Elliott Capital Advisors:

* Discloses stake of 3.9328 pct in Premier Farnell Plc through derivatives

* Cuts stake in Premier Farnell Plc to 3.9328 pct from 5.0536 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐