BRIEF-Orior H1 EBIT up 3.0% to 15.5 mln Swiss francs

Aug 23Orior AGv :

* Improvement of first-half operating results: EBITDA up 1.3% to 22.7 million Swiss francs ($23.61 million), EBIT up 3.0% to 15.5 million Swiss francs and net profit up 17.4% to 12.1 million Swiss francs

* H1 revenues of 239.5 million Swiss francs, 0.8% lower than in 1H 2015

* Culinor CEO Filip De Spiegeleire appointed to the Management Board of ORIOR AG

* Filip De Spiegeleire will also be appointed CEO of ORIOR Europe and will take a seat on the Management Board of ORIOR AG

* Culinor Food Group acquired, strengthening of ORIOR's core competence in the attractive premium fresh convenience food market

* Acquisition will take effect from end of August 2016

* Looking ahead to the second half of 2016, we expect the general environment to be very challenging and revenues will continue to be pressured by market forces and, in particular, pricing dynamics

Source text - bit.ly/2brEdOW

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)