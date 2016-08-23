BRIEF-J M Smucker Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

Aug 23 J M Smucker Co
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 first
quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46
* Q1 net sales $1.82 billion versus $1.95 billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says excluding impact of divestiture, fiscal 2017 net
sales are expected to range from flat to down 1 percent
* Says adjusted earnings per share is unchanged and expected
to range from $7.60 to $7.75 in fiscal 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.75
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 2 to 3 percent
* Q1 U.S. Retail consumer food sales $537.0 million versus
$582.2 million last year
* Q1 U.S. Retail coffee sales $513.3 million versus $565
million last year
* J M Smucker Co says change in 2017 sales guidance is based
on a reduced net sales forecast for u.s. Retail pet foods
* Sees full-year fiscal 2017 comparable net sales change
flat to down 1 percent versus prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.70, revenue view $7.74
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $1.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J M Smucker Co says company remains on track to achieve
$100 million of incremental synergies in fiscal 2017
