BRIEF-Express Inc Q2 EPS $0.13

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Express Inc
* Sees Q3 Comparable Sales Change In Negative High Single To Low Double Digits
* Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results; Introduces Third Quarter Outlook And Revises Full Year 2016 Outlook
* Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.13
* Q2 Sales $504.8 Million Versus I/B/E/S View $521 Million
* Q2 Earnings Per Share View $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Comparable Sales (Including E-Commerce Sales) Decreased 8%
* Sees 2016 Diluted EPS $0.91 To $1.05
* Sees 2016 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.00 To $1.14
* Sees 2016 Capital Expenditures $105 To $110 Million
* Sees Q3 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.09 To $0.15
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 Comparable Sales Change In Negative High Single Digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.