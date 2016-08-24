版本:
BRIEF-Interlink Electronics Inc appoints David S. Burnett as CFO

Aug 24 Interlink Electronics Inc:

* Interlink electronics says David S. Burnett appointed CFO

* Interlink Electronics Inc appoints chief financial officer

* Interlink electronics says prior to joining Interlink, Burnett served in various management positions with Enpro Industries Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

