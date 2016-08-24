版本:
BRIEF-CME lowers margins for heating oil futures

Aug 24 Cme Group Inc :

* CME lowers NY harbor USLD fut (NY-HO) maintenance margins by 7.1 percent to $3,900 per contract from $4,200 for Sep. and Oct. 2016.

* The rates will be effective after the close of business on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)

