Aug 25 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc

* Says expect to cut general and administrative expenses by 40 pct by year-end

* Navios maritime holdings Inc reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $105.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $112.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S