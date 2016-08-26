BRIEF-Nebag H1 total result down at CHF 3.38 million

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 26 Nebag AG :
* H1 total result 3.38 million Swiss francs ($3.50 million) (IFRS) vs H1 2015: 3.82 million francs
* For second half of 2016, Board expects a steady development in a further uncertain environment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9661 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.