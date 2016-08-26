版本:
2016年 8月 26日

BRIEF-Nebag H1 total result down at CHF 3.38 million

Aug 26 Nebag AG :

* H1 total result 3.38 million Swiss francs ($3.50 million) (IFRS) vs H1 2015: 3.82 million francs

* For second half of 2016, Board expects a steady development in a further uncertain environment

($1 = 0.9661 Swiss francs)
