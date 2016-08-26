BRIEF-Scorpio Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Scorpio Gold Corp
* Scorpio gold reports financial results for second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $12.1 million
* Says production guidance for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 remains at 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold
* Sees production for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 at revised estimated cash cost of $900-$950 per ounce of gold sold
* Says 10,089 ounces of gold were produced in Q2 at Mineral Ridge mine, compared to 8,738 ounces produced during Q2 of 2015
* Says foresees a higher total cash cost per ounce of gold during second half of 2016 compared to first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.