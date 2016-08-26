BRIEF-Canada Post segment records $1 mln profit before tax in Q2

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Canada Post Corp
* Q2 transaction mail revenue $784 million
* Canada Post segment records $1 million profit before tax in second quarter
* Pension solvency deficit is estimated at $8.1 billion as of July 1, 2016, up from $6.1 billion at December 31, 2015
* In first two quarters of 2016, Canada Post segment recorded profit before tax of $45 million, compared to loss before tax of $7 million in same period last year
* Canada Post segment's qtrly results were driven by continued parcels growth,about 27 million additional pieces of mail generated by 2016 census
* In Q2, parcels revenue rose by $34 million or 9.2 percent to $404 million while volumes increased by 4 million pieces or 8.5 percent compared to last year
* Late in quarter, many customers made other arrangements to deliver their mail and parcels, will have a noticeable impact on Q3 results
* Uncertainty over negotiations with Canadian Union of Postal Workers for two new collective agreements had minimal impact on revenue in Q2 Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.