BRIEF-Blackberry says Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for some of its debentures

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Blackberry Ltd :
* Blackberry announces redemption of existing convertible debentures and issuance of new convertible debentures
* Announces amendment of indenture governing 6 percent unsecured convertible debentures to permit optional redemption prior to nov 13, 2016
* There will be issuance of notice of redemption to holders of 6 percent debentures for company to redeem outstanding amount of 6% debentures on Sept 2
* 6% debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at a redemption price of 106.7213% of outstanding principal amount of debentures
* Approximately $1.245 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 percent debentures remains outstanding
* Entered into agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, other institutional investors
* Normal course issuer bid for 6% debentures announced by blackberry on August 4, 2016 will terminate upon completion of redemption
* Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures of company on private placement basis for subscription price of $605 million
* Under agreement with Fairfax, Blackberry's 3.75% debentures will be convertible into common shares of Blackberry at price of $10/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.