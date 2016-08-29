版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron say Praluent shows positive phase 3 trial data

Aug 29 Sanofi Sa

* Sanofi and Regeneron say Praluent shows positive investigational data in phase 3 trial Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐