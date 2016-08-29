版本:
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips CEO says oil market oversupply to extend into 2017

Aug 29 Conocophillips

* Conocophillips ceo says believes oil market oversupply will extend into 2017

* Conocophillips ceo says cost cutting in oil industry to continue

* Conocophillips ceo says no further dividend cuts on the cards Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karolin Schaps in Stavanger)

