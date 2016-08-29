BRIEF-Martin Shkreli dissolves stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Martin Shkreli - sold all shares of Kalobios Pharmaceuticals common stock held on Aug 25, 2016 and Aug 26, 2016 in private transactions
* Martin Shkreli dissolves stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc as of August 25, 2016 - SEC filing
* Martin shkreli held a 32.05 pct stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of Nov. 24, 2015 -- Thomson Reuters Data
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.