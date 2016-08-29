版本:
BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials says agreed to acquire business of Total Forest Industries

Aug 29 Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd

* Deal Expected To Be Accretive To Earnings As Early As Current Fiscal Year

* Agreed In Principle To Acquire Business Of Total Forest Industries

* Purchase Price For Plant Will Be Paid In Cash From Company's Existing Credit Facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

