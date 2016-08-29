版本:
BRIEF-Taylor Devices reports Q4 sales of $9.06 mln vs. $10.77 mln

Aug 29 Taylor Devices Inc :

* Taylor Devices announces strong fourth quarter and record full year results

* Q4 sales $9.061 million versus $10.77 million

* Firm order backlog of $21.5 million at year's end

* Taylor Devices Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

