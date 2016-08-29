BRIEF-Nymox says new phase 3 long-term U.S.results for fexapotide show major decrease in prostate cancer

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp :
* Nymox's new Phase 3 long-term U.S. results for prostate enlargement drug fexapotide show decrease in prostate cancer
* Fexapotide has been found to show clinically meaningful and durable relief of BPH symptoms
* Fexapotide has also been found to show major reduction in incidence of prostate cancer versus placebo
* Expects to file for approvals in next 1-2 quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.