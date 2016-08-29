版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日

BRIEF-Nymox says new phase 3 long-term U.S.results for fexapotide show major decrease in prostate cancer

Aug 29 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Nymox's new Phase 3 long-term U.S. results for prostate enlargement drug fexapotide show decrease in prostate cancer

* Fexapotide has been found to show clinically meaningful and durable relief of BPH symptoms

* Fexapotide has also been found to show major reduction in incidence of prostate cancer versus placebo

* Expects to file for approvals in next 1-2 quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

